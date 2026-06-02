West Milford Pipe and Drums add stirring tribute to Honor Flight Festival

Saturday, June 6th

The 3rd Annual PFC Honor Flight Festival returns to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, starting at noon, honoring heroes who served our country with live music, local vendors, great food, and family-friendly activities. Enjoy live music by Fiddle Frenzy at 12 p.m., The Bunker Boyds at 1:30 p.m., a very special performance by the West Milford Pipe and Drums, and the Soulshine Band at 5 p.m.

Also kicking off at noon is The Vreeland Store’s Seafood Festival, 1383 Macopin Road, with a performance by Lauren & Chris, followed by a 3 p.m. set by AJ Costa, and a 6 p.m. show by The Fermenters.

J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, brings the southern rock and country hits to their stage starting at 7 p.m. with a show by Southern Shift. At 8 p.m., The Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23, features a duo set by Chris & Lauren.

Sunday, June 7

The second day of The Vreeland Store’s Seafood Festival begins with a classic rock set by The Kootz at 11:30 a.m. At 2 p.m., Amy Goff takes the stage with her eclectic blend of singer-songwriter tunes.

If you’re looking for more country hits, head to J&S Roadhouse to hear High Noon at 3 p.m., or catch a solo set by Jeff Wernts in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S., at the same time.

At 4 p.m., D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., presents Release the Houndz for cover favorites.

Tuesday, June 9

Looking to step into the spotlight? Check out Old School Pub & Grill’s, 551 Warwick Turnpike, popular karaoke night starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10

Stop by the WM Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Rd., to enjoy the local artisan goods and catch a live set by Kyle Hancharick as you browse.

Later, at 7 p.m., Selena & Rui kick off their open mic night, welcoming entertainers of all kinds, at Old School Pub & Grill.

Thursday, June 11

The Vreeland Store welcomes the Ragtime Millionaires for a nostalgic set at 6 p.m.

Friday, June 12

Enjoy a bluegrass-inspired set by the Moonshine Creek Duo under the twinkle lights of the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden starting at 6 p.m., or head back to The Vreeland Store for a set by The Hendersons.

Then at 7 p.m., J&S Roadhouse hosts boot-stompin’ fun with Country Comfort.