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West Milford Pipe and Drums add stirring tribute to Honor Flight Festival

Music. The West Milford Pipe and Drums will deliver a patriotic performance at the 3rd Annual PFC Honor Flight Festival at Pennings Farm Cidery, helping honor military veterans with the distinctive sound and tradition of Scottish bagpipes and drums.

Pennings Farm Cidery /
| 02 Jun 2026 | 04:35
    The Highlanders Band, WM Pipes &amp; Drums
    The Highlanders Band, WM Pipes & Drums ( Photo: WM Pipes and Drums)

Saturday, June 6th

The 3rd Annual PFC Honor Flight Festival returns to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, starting at noon, honoring heroes who served our country with live music, local vendors, great food, and family-friendly activities. Enjoy live music by Fiddle Frenzy at 12 p.m., The Bunker Boyds at 1:30 p.m., a very special performance by the West Milford Pipe and Drums, and the Soulshine Band at 5 p.m.

Also kicking off at noon is The Vreeland Store’s Seafood Festival, 1383 Macopin Road, with a performance by Lauren & Chris, followed by a 3 p.m. set by AJ Costa, and a 6 p.m. show by The Fermenters.

J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, brings the southern rock and country hits to their stage starting at 7 p.m. with a show by Southern Shift. At 8 p.m., The Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23, features a duo set by Chris & Lauren.

Sunday, June 7

The second day of The Vreeland Store’s Seafood Festival begins with a classic rock set by The Kootz at 11:30 a.m. At 2 p.m., Amy Goff takes the stage with her eclectic blend of singer-songwriter tunes.

If you’re looking for more country hits, head to J&S Roadhouse to hear High Noon at 3 p.m., or catch a solo set by Jeff Wernts in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S., at the same time.

At 4 p.m., D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., presents Release the Houndz for cover favorites.

Tuesday, June 9

Looking to step into the spotlight? Check out Old School Pub & Grill’s, 551 Warwick Turnpike, popular karaoke night starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10

Stop by the WM Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Rd., to enjoy the local artisan goods and catch a live set by Kyle Hancharick as you browse.

Later, at 7 p.m., Selena & Rui kick off their open mic night, welcoming entertainers of all kinds, at Old School Pub & Grill.

Thursday, June 11

The Vreeland Store welcomes the Ragtime Millionaires for a nostalgic set at 6 p.m.

Friday, June 12

Enjoy a bluegrass-inspired set by the Moonshine Creek Duo under the twinkle lights of the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden starting at 6 p.m., or head back to The Vreeland Store for a set by The Hendersons.

Then at 7 p.m., J&S Roadhouse hosts boot-stompin’ fun with Country Comfort.

Send information to Stefani M.C. Janelli at themicnj@gmail.com