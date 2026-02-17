West Milford Players announce Shrek auditions, murder mystery dinner show

The West Milford Players will hold auditions for Shrek the Musical on Feb. 23 and 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the West Milford Recreation Center and Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at the West Milford Public Library.

Auditions are open to adults and children ages 8 and older. Organizers said additional details and addresses are available on the event flyer.

The group also will present an improv murder mystery dinner theater, “Killing it Onstage,” on Feb. 28. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m. The event includes dinner and dessert and is BYOB. Tickets must be purchased in advance.