West Milford Players hold auditions Saturday

The West Milford Players are holding auditions for ”Back In Time Rewind: Rocking through the ’70s & ’80s” from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 9.

The auditions are on the second floor of the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

They are open to adults and children age 14 and older.

Please come prepared to sing a favorite song from the ’70s or ’80s. You may audition with a pre-recorded track or sing a cappella.

In addition, the West Milford Players are seeking short play submissions for an upcoming production, “Let Us Entertain You ... Again: Another Collection of Short Plays.”

The deadline to submit is Sunday, Sept. 21.

The reading fee is $10 per play submitted.

For information, go online to thewestmilfordplayers.org