West Milford Players schedule annual meeting, seek season proposals

The West Milford Players will hold their annual meeting and board elections at 8 p.m. June 15 on the second floor of the West Milford Public Library.

The community theater group is encouraging all current season-paid members to attend the meeting, which will include the election of board members and discussion of organizational business.

Members who participated in at least one production during the past season and are interested in becoming more active with the organization or serving on the board are asked to email info@wmplayers.org by June 8 for additional information.

In addition, the theater company is accepting production proposals for its 2026-27 season.

Those interested in submitting a proposal can find details at The West Milford Players proposal information page.