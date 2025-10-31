West Milford Players to present ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’

The West Milford Players will present their fall production, Finding Nemo Jr., featuring a talented cast of young performers ages 8–17.

Performances will take place at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road, West Milford, on Nov. 7, 8, 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Nov. 8 and 15 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for children, students and seniors. Advance purchase is recommended at www.westmilfordplayers.org or by calling 973-697-4400.

The musical follows Marlin, an anxious clownfish, as he embarks on an ocean adventure to rescue his son, Nemo, meeting characters like Dory, Crush and the Tank Gang along the way.

“In keeping with the West Milford Players’ tradition of giving back to the community and nonprofits, the children in the show have chosen to donate some of the proceeds to the Sea Turtle Recovery at Turtle Back Zoo and Oceana Marine Wildlife Adoption,” said Erika Crocco, vice president of the West Milford Players. “They were so excited to support a wildlife foundation close to home and contribute to ocean conservation efforts.”