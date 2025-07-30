Whole lotta rock ‘n’ roll

Saturday, Aug. 2

The Cidery Sunset Series features Southern Stew and its signature blend of Southern rock and roots music at 5 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. $10 cover charge.

Amy Goff will be performing an intimate and eclectic solo set starting at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

Miss Demeanor brings hard-hitting rock energy to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m., turning the night up with its gritty sound and attitude.

Sunday, Aug. 3

Mike Holmes and Terry McDonough play acoustic favorites at 1:30 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., where lake views meet laid-back vibes.

Head to J&S Roadhouse for Eternally Doors, a tribute act covering classics by the Doors, at 3 p.m.

At the same time, Myles Mancuso takes the outdoor stage at Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, delivering a high-energy mix of genres.

Some Guys and a Broad will fill the air with classic rock hits waterside at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Monday, Aug. 4

The Kootz bring its self-described “Rock ‘n’ Roll with FIBER!” to the Friends of the West Milford Township Library’s Monday night concert series at 7 p.m. at Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave. This long-standing New Jersey band covers everything from classic rock to rhythm & blues with its own spin called “Kootzification.” Bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the concert moves indoors to the barn.

Tuesday, Aug. 5

Get ready to sing your heart out or cheer on local talent at karaoke night starting at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Wednesday, Aug. 6

Take a midweek stroll through the West Milford Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, and enjoy live music by Kyle Hancharick. Starting at 3:30 p.m., his easygoing acoustic sound provides the perfect backdrop as you shop for local produce and goods.

Thursday, Aug. 7

The Vreeland Store hosts Ragtime Millionaires, a beloved act known for its toe-tapping, old-timey tunes, at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., head to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, for an open mic night full of music, poetry, comedy and surprises. All are welcome whether you’re on stage or in the crowd.

Friday, Aug. 8

Start the weekend with the Clam N Jam at 5 p.m. in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden featuring the Brotherhood Band and its classic mix of country and rock. $5 cover.

At 6 p.m., singer-songwriter AJ Costa brings a solo set to the Vreeland Store.

Folk favorite Loretta Hagen performs at 6:30 p.m. at the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road, Ringwood. Bring a lawn chair and a $5 donation.

3D Rhythm of Life delivers a night of Latin tropical soul at Cove Castle at 7 p.m.

And On Tap takes the stage at J&S Roadhouse, rocking your favorite cover songs, also at 7 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com