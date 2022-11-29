Woman’s Club decorates for Victorian Christmas

The Woman’s Club of West Milford members are busy decorating the first floor of the Ringwood Manor House in a Victorian Christmas extravagance.

The decorating was done by the end of November and then for the first three weekends in December tours will be open. Tours will be held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission fees are $10. For adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children 6 through 12 years of age. Cash or check only.

The tours are sponsored by the Woman’s Club of West Milford the North Jersey Highlands Historical Society and the Ringwood Manor Association of the arts. Please see www.ringwoodmanor.org for more information.