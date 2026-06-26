Worship Without Walls brings Christian music to public spaces

Worship Without Walls, a community-based Christian worship ministry, is partnering with Almond Branch Church to bring live praise and worship music to parks, town centers and other public spaces throughout the region.

The ministry’s outdoor gatherings are designed to share the Christian message through music while creating a welcoming environment for people of all backgrounds. Organizers said the events are intended to reach those who may not regularly attend church services.

Unlike traditional worship services, the gatherings focus primarily on live praise and worship music in a relaxed outdoor setting where attendees can participate or simply listen.

The events are free and open to the public, regardless of church affiliation or religious background.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs, blankets, family members and friends to enjoy the outdoor worship experience. Admission is free.