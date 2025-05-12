Honoring the fallen

New Jersey

Ongoing events:

Memorial Day Boogie: Three days of skydiving and celebrations May 24-26, including food, an event T-shirt and swag bag, and discounted fun jump tix at Skydive Sussex, 55 County Road 639, Sussex. Cost is $50. Register online at skydivesussex.com

Sussex County Food Truck & Music Festival: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 24-25 at Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta. Food trucks, adult beverage garden, vendors, children’s activities and live bands. Admission is $5. Children younger than 5 are admitted for free. For information, go online to municipalevents.com

Thursday, May 22

War and Remembrance Day: Breakfast for service members and veterans at 7:45 a.m. Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. followed by educational services. West Milford Township High School, 16 Nosenzo Pond Road. For information, send email to nicole.petrosillo@wmtps.org

Saturday, May 24

Hopatcong Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Hopatcong Borough Hall and ends about noon at Veterans Memorial Park with a ceremony. For information, send email to mvasile@hopatcong.org

Monday, May 26

American Legion Post #213 ceremonies in Wantage: Ceremonies will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Woodbourne Park, 9 a.m. at Beemerville Cemetery, 9:30 a.m. at Sussex Middle School, 10 a.m. at Sussex Firehouse, 10:30 a.m. at Deckertown Cemetery, 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery and 11:30 a.m. at Clove Cemetery.

Newton Memorial Day Parade: The parade may be viewed from Spring or Moran streets beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a remembrance ceremony at Memory Park, 111 Moran St., Newton.

Sparta Memorial Day Parade: Participants line up along East Shore Trail near the Lake Mohawk Marina at 9 a.m. Parade begins at 10 a.m., ending at Nicholson Pavilion in Dykstra Park for a remembrance ceremony. After the ceremony, there will be a complementary lunch and refreshments at Sparta Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7248, 66 Main St.

Vernon Memorial Day Parade: Starts about 10 a.m. followed by a gathering at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8441, 313 Route 94. For information, send email to vfw8441hallrental@gmail.com

Branchville Memorial Day Parade: Hosted by American Legion Post #157, the parade begins at 10 a.m. on Broad Street near Frankford School, then proceeds right onto Wantage Avenue. After the parade, there will be a ceremony at Branchville Park. After the ceremony, American Legion Post #157 will host a barbecue with hot dogs, hamburgers, sides, desserts, soda, water and live music free for all spectators and participants at Branchville Hose Company #1, 1 Railroad Ave. To participate in the parade, send email to Alpost157@yahoo.com

79th annual West Milford Memorial Day Ceremony and Procession: Hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198. Ceremony at 10 a.m. in front of municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road, followed by procession to American Legion Post 289, 177 Lincoln Ave., for lunch and refreshments.

Montague Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Details online at montaguenj.org/departments___services/parks___recreation.php

New York

Ongoing Event:

Memorial Weekend Carnival: The Washingtonville Knights of Columbus invite all to enjoy rides, carnival games, food, live music and more from Thursday, May 22 to Monday, May 26 at L. Vern Allen Park, 200 E. Main St., Washingtonville. For daily hours, tickets or information, call Vincent Saldana at 845-401-1004.

Sunday, May 18

New Windsor Memorial Day Parade & Remembrance Ceremony: The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at the Veteran’s Monument on the corner of routes 94 and 9W. The parade begins at 2 p.m. from the New Windsor Post Office, continuing down Route 94 and ending at New Windsor School.

Saturday, May 24

30th Chester Kiwanis 5K Race: A competitive 3.1-mile race with concessions offering participants refreshments, a full hot breakfast, ice cream, and free raffle drawings. Pick up a number bib at the Chester’s Carpenter Community Park between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Race starts on Walnut Street at 8:45 a.m. Trophies and medals for top participants. Registration ends at 3 p.m. May 23. For information, send email to race director Ray Presky at rhp567@gmail.com

Sunday, May 25

Monroe Memorial Day Parade: Parade begins at 1:30 p.m. from Smith’s Clove Park, 133 Spring St., Monroe. For information, call 845-782-8341.

Town of Woodbury Memorial Day Parade: Line up on Bond Street. Parade begins at noon heading north on Route 32. Stops are planned along the parade route, ending in the Cemetery of the Highlands, 634 Route 32 #640, Highland Mills.

Monday, May 26

Goshen Memorial Day Parade and Services: Parade line up begins at 10 a.m. on Erie Street. Parade starts at 11 a.m. followed by a ceremony at noon at the Everett Memorial in Church Park, Goshen. For information, call 845-294-6750.

Warwick Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Parade line up begins at 10 a.m. It starts at 11 a.m. and goes along Main Street in front of Village Hall, Oakland Avenue to the Warwick Cemetery, Galloway Road to St. Stephen’s Cemetery and Forester Avenue to the Veterans Memorial Monument and Firemen’s Monument.

Port Jervis Memorial Day Parade: Line-up at 10:30 a.m. at Orange Square Veteran’s Park. Parade begins at 11 a.m. and ends with a ceremony at Orange Square Veterans Park, 1 N. Broome St., Port Jervis.

Fields of Freedom Fest: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Echo Fields, 197 Pine Hill Road, Westtown. Live music from noon to 3 p.m. Drinks and tacos available. Cost of admission is $10 for adults and $15 for children or $40 per carload of up to six people. For information, call 845-916-2640.

Memorial Day BBQ: BBQ and live music from 2 to 5 p.m. by Goshen’s own Ninni and the Gun at New Street Lounge, 14 New St., Goshen.

Pennsylvania:

Ongoing Event

Memorial Day Family Camp Weekend: Hiking, animal presentations, canoeing, a campfire and more, including three nights of lodging and meals from dinner Friday, May 23 through lunch Monday, May 26. Cost is $260. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. For information, call 570-828-2319 or go online to peec.org

Blooming Grove Flags: To place American flags in cemeteries for Memorial Day, call the Pike County Veterans Affairs office at 570-296-3563.

Sunday, May 25

Downtown Hawley Memorial Day Parade: Lineup at Riverside Park. Parade begins at 1 p.m. and ends at Bingham Park. Ceremony to follow led by American Legion Post #311.

Memorial Day Weekend Chicken BBQ: 1 to 4 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5635, Route 590, Lackawaxen. Meal includes half a chicken, potato, three bean salads, coffee and dessert. Event includes a donation bar, music and raffles.

Monday, May 26

VFW Post #531 Memorial Day Parade: Parade starts at 9 a.m. on Main Street and goes from 4th Street to 9th Street to Central Park. It will be followed by a ceremony at 10:45 a.m. at Central Park, 901 Church St., Honesdale, and a wreath ceremony at 11:45 a.m.