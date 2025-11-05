x
Ramaglia, Schratz win commissioner seats

| 05 Nov 2025 | 09:32

    State Assembly

    Four candidates are ran for two open seats in New Jersey’s 25th District Assembly. According to unofficial results, Aura K. Dunn and Marisa Sweeney are leading for two-year terms with 95 percent of the vote counted at press time.

    As of press time, total votes were:

    Steven Pylypchuk (D): 44,857

    Marisa Sweeney (D): 46,960

    Aura K. Dunn (R): 47,605

    Christian E. Barranco (R): 46,715

    County Commissioner

    Four candidates ran for two open seats on the Passaic County Board of Commissioners. According to unofficial results, Michael Ramaglia and Christina Schratz were elected, and will serve three-year terms.

    Michael Ramaglia (D): 75,151

    Christina Schratz (D): 75,980

    Nicolino Gallo (R): 57,481

    Danilo Ramirez (R): 56,487

    All results are unofficial until they are certified by the Board of Elections.