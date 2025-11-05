Ramaglia, Schratz win commissioner seats

State Assembly

Four candidates are ran for two open seats in New Jersey’s 25th District Assembly. According to unofficial results, Aura K. Dunn and Marisa Sweeney are leading for two-year terms with 95 percent of the vote counted at press time.

As of press time, total votes were:

Steven Pylypchuk (D): 44,857

Marisa Sweeney (D): 46,960

Aura K. Dunn (R): 47,605

Christian E. Barranco (R): 46,715

County Commissioner

Four candidates ran for two open seats on the Passaic County Board of Commissioners. According to unofficial results, Michael Ramaglia and Christina Schratz were elected, and will serve three-year terms.

Michael Ramaglia (D): 75,151

Christina Schratz (D): 75,980

Nicolino Gallo (R): 57,481

Danilo Ramirez (R): 56,487