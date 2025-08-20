x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Photos: Wetdown of ladder truck in Jefferson

Jefferson /
| 20 Aug 2025 | 03:34
    Children play in the water during a wetdown of the new ladder truck Saturday, Aug. 16 at Jefferson Township Fire Department Company 1. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
    Children play in the water during a wetdown of the new ladder truck Saturday, Aug. 16 at Jefferson Township Fire Department Company 1. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
    Neighboring fire departments stop by for a wetdown of the new ladder truck Saturday, Aug. 16 at Jefferson Township Fire Department Company 1.
    Neighboring fire departments stop by for a wetdown of the new ladder truck Saturday, Aug. 16 at Jefferson Township Fire Department Company 1.
    Photos: Wetdown of ladder truck in Jefferson
    Photos: Wetdown of ladder truck in Jefferson
    Photos: Wetdown of ladder truck in Jefferson
    Photos: Wetdown of ladder truck in Jefferson
    Photos: Wetdown of ladder truck in Jefferson
    Photos: Wetdown of ladder truck in Jefferson
    Photos: Wetdown of ladder truck in Jefferson
    Photos: Wetdown of ladder truck in Jefferson