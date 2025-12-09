x
West Milford Rotary inducts new members

West Milford. Tom Ziegenbalg of the West Milford Rotary recently inducted two new members, Christine Vanderploeg & Sue Siva. Rotarian, Mark Fredericks sponsored the new members.

| 09 Dec 2025 | 04:24
    From left, Tom Ziegenbalt stands with recently inducted memers Christine Vanderploeg and Sue Siva, and sponsor Mark Fredericks.
