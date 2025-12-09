West Milford Rotary inducts new members

On Friday, May 1, West Milford Rotary Club delivered lunch and dinner to the health care workers at Chelsea Senior Living at Bald Eagle with the help of Smoke Shack BBQ & Burgers. Rotarians continue to provide service to the community. Pictured are Rotary Vice President Glenn Gross (far left) and Rotary Treasurer Bob Asaro (far right) with Smoke Shack BBQ owners, Chelsea Executive Director Scott Eliscu and members of the Chelsea staff. If you are interested in learning more about the Rotary Club, contact Rotarian Tom Ziegenbalg at 973-728-9169. ( )