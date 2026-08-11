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West Milford student earns 22 college acceptances, commits to Colgate

West Milford. West Milford student Ian M. Jorgensen was accepted to 22 colleges and universities before committing to Colgate University, where he will receive financial aid allowing him to graduate debt-free.

| 11 Aug 2026 | 03:19
    Ian M. Jorgensen of West Milford plans to attend Colgate University.
    Ian M. Jorgensen of West Milford plans to attend Colgate University. ( Photo submitted)

West Milford student Ian M. Jorgensen has been accepted to 22 colleges and universities across the country before committing to Colgate University.

Jorgensen’s academic achievements include receiving the Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award and being named an AP Scholar with Distinction.

Among the institutions that accepted Jorgensen were Northeastern University, Brandeis University, Bucknell University, Lafayette College and Skidmore College.

Jorgensen ultimately chose Colgate University, where he will participate in The Colgate Commitment financial aid program. The program will allow him to graduate without student loan debt, according to his family.

His parents and brother, C.J., expressed pride in his academic accomplishments and dedication and said they look forward to seeing him continue to succeed at Colgate.