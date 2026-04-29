Astrid Elisabet Keck, age 96, of Oak Ridge section of West Milford passed away at her home on April 24, 2026. She was born on May 26, 1929, in Sweden. She worked hard to learn English and to fulfill her dream to live in America which she did in her early 20s and worked for a number of years before meeting her late husband, Gerald Keck, in Ohio. They had six children and later moved to Oak Ridge, N.J., in 1971. Astrid worked for different companies over the years as administrative secretarial with her final job as a nighttime cashier at Acme (Oak Ridge/Jefferson). She retired from Acme at 86. She loved spending time outdoors in her flower gardens. She was greatly loved by all that she came in contact with. She is survived by her six children - Kevin Keck, Denise Reider, Kristina Keck, Kathleen Gilmartin, Gregory Keck, Cheryl Hanenberg, Twelve grandchildren, Nine great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the fall.