Barbara Ann Ostrowski, 87, passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Wheeling, West Virginia. Born on Sept. 19, 1938, in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Felicia (Klesh) Ostrowski.

Barbara spent many years building a successful career in Manhattan, serving as an Executive Associate at the AT&T Corporate Office. She was known for her dedication, professionalism, and strong work ethic. Barbara was a devout and faithful Catholic. Outside of her career, Barbara had a deep love for animals, especially the many cats that brought her joy throughout her life.

She made her home in West Milford, New Jersey, and enjoyed cooking, traveling and attending performances on Broadway.

Barbara is survived by her brother, Reverend Monsignor Eugene S. Ostrowski, a retired priest in the Diocese of Wheeling–Charleston, who cherished her deeply.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at the Bishop’s Chapel located at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wheeling. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at that same location at 11:15 a.m. with the Most Reverend Mark E. Brennan as principal celebrant. Reverend Monsignor Eugene S. Ostrowski and diocesan priests will also concelebrate the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa), 2000 Main Street, Wheeling WV 26003 or in ℅ www.tmcfunding.com.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.almeyerfuneralhomes.com.