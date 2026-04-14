Barbara Ann Spooner, age 63, of West Milford, N.J., passed away peacefully on April 8, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, who cared deeply for her family, and was very loyal and protective to the people in her life.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 40 years, Thomas Spooner, her children Christina Noiva, Matthew Spooner, & Denise Spooner, her grandchildren Michael Noiva & Jeffrey Noiva, and her brother Michael Lindquist.

Barbara is predeceased by her father John Lindquist, mother Apolineria Lindquist, and brother Dennis Lindquist.

Barbara built a successful career working 30+ years for the United States Postal Service, with 15+ years as a postmaster.

Barbara had a great sense of humor. She loved music, especially Elton John & Billy Joel, she was a big animal lover and loved painting, cooking, and baking. Barbara was also a passionate sports fan, known especially for her unwavering love for the New York Giants.

Family and friends are invited to honor and celebrate Barbara’s life. Visitation will be held at Richards Funeral Home - West Milford (1440 Union Valley Rd, West Milford, NJ) on April 17, from 3-7 p.m. and on April 18th from 9:30 am-11:30 a.m. Family and friends who wish to join the Burial, please meet at Laurel Grove Memorial Park (295 Totowa Rd, Totowa, NJ) at 1 p.m. on April 18.

Barbara’s legacy is one of love, kindness, laughter, and unwavering support for others, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

If you would like, please send flowers or a donation to aspca.org in memory of Barbara.