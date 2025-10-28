Barbara S. McCloud

Barbara S. “Bobbie” McCloud, 78, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

She was the wife of the late Ronald McCloud who died in 2023. Born in Franklin, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Donald Sly and Ruth Weaver Sly Gola. She was also the step-daughter of the late Edward Gola.

Bobbie graduated from Patterson State College in Wayne, N.J., and taught in the Hamburg Public Schools, Hamburg, N.J., for 32 years. After retirement she worked at Zales in Lancaster. She loved doing puzzles and enjoyed reading, especially mysteries. She loved animals, especially all the Shelties in her life. Her beloved Sheltie Bailie has been by her side through her difficult times.

She and Ron loved their antique cars and spent many hours at flea markets and car shows with one of their corvettes. Many evenings would find them in the Corvette convertible with one or two of their shelties riding along.

Surviving is a brother and sister-in-law Edward and Paulette Gola, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Frederick and Marlene Charles; several nieces and nephews, and very dear friends, John and Donna Coniglio, Wayne Stern and Julie Roeser; and cousins, Karen Klepeis, Heather Petrollese, Scott Lenz and Sonny Bailey; and most of all her beloved Sheltie, Bailie. She was preceded in death by a mother-in-law Carolyn Kamenski, and father-in-law, Arthur McCloud.

Bobbie is so thankful for Wayne and Donna who were her caregivers throughout her illness.

Services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangement by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.