Carl Eissmann

Carl Edward Eissmann of Hawthorne passed away on Friday, May 9, 2025, with his loving daughters by his side. He was 93.

Carl married his one true love, Jean, in 1954. They started their lives together in Elmwood Park (formerly East Paterson), where they lived for 47 years before moving their home to West Milford for 19 more years.

They had a year-round vacation home in Towamensing Trails, Pa., for many years where they spent many happy weekends with friends and family.

After Jean passed away, Carl moved to Hawthorne and spent his final years at Van Dyk Park Place Assisted Living, where he made many new friends and was cared for by their wonderful staff.

Carl was born in Brooklyn and spent his childhood in Dunellen, N.J. He later moved to Ridgewood, Queens.

He started his career working for Bruning/Addressograph Multigraph, running the blueprint paper-cutting machines. He quickly moved up to servicing blueprint machines for customers, then into sales.

He worked for Bruning for 40 years before starting his own business, Atlantic Reprographics, selling drafting and blueprint machine supplies.

After retiring from the workforce, he continued to be active with Meals on Wheels and the Center for Food Action in Saddle Brook.

He was an avid stamp collector for more than 70 years, a member of the Clifton Stamp Society and a lifetime member of the American Philatelic Society. He specialized in Christmas stamps, aerograms, postcards and first-day covers.

Carl was always quick to laugh, ready with a joke and loved playing goofy tricks on everyone. He loved watching old movies with Jean and in his opinion, no one was as good a cook as she was!

He never took a carpentry class but he became an expert builder. He was an original DIY, adding a full dormer to their home, along with a garage, a finished basement and a three-season porch. He built and finished the majority of their beautiful home in Towamensing.

Long before the internet, he was an invaluable resource for advice on home repairs for his sons-in-law.

Carl was the son of the late Walter and Francis (Schmidlin) Eissmann and the husband of the late Jean (Luning).

He was a loving father, who always provided practical advice to his two daughters, Linda (Richard Babick) of Lawrenceville and Barbara (Thomas Homler) of Hawthorne. He was incredibly proud of his four grandchildren, Kathryn (Benjamin Brickner), Andrew (May Nejati) Babick, John Homler (fiancé Caitlin Finigan) and Emily Homler (fiancé Brandon Bynum) and his two great grandchildren Abigail and William.

He was the brother of the late Ruth Moor Walker, Walter Eissmann, Jean Edmonds and Alice Stoms. He is survived by one sister, Marjorie Pocock (Bruce); sister-in-law, Dorothea Eissmann; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s RC Church in Hawthorne at a future date. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to St. Anthony’s Food Pantry, 276 Diamond Bridge Road, Hawthorne, NJ 07506 or to the charity of your choice.