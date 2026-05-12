Charlotte DeGrado

Charlotte (Hill) DeGrado, 101, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2026. The only daughter of Herbert Hill and Marjorie (McAlister) Hill, Charlotte was born on Aug. 20, 1924, in Portland, Maine. Charlotte lived a long life marked by faith, service, resilience, and deep devotion to family.

Charlotte grew up in Maine where she graduated Norway High School. She then trained to become a nurse in Portland at Maine General Hospital becoming a Registered Nurse in 1946. During that time, she was inducted into the US Cadet Corps along with 224 other Nurses in 1944. On July 14, 1946, she married her first husband, Robert, in Norway, Maine. They moved to Fair Lawn, N.J., following the wedding where they started and raised their family. They were married for 13 years before Robert passed away on Feb. 19, 1960. Charlotte began her career as a nurse at a doctor’s office in Fair Lawn, N.J., and then at Bergen Pines Hospital in Paramus, N.J., as Assistant Head Nurse. Charlotte married her second husband, Andrew, on Nov. 27, 1967. They were well known in Fair Lawn owning Sal’s Italian Food Store on Broadway throughout the late 1960s and 70s. Charlotte and Andrew were married for 25 years before Andrew passed away on Feb. 2, 1993.After retiring from nursing in 1986, Charlotte worked as a telephone recruiter for TKL Research. Before officially retiring, Charlotte found joy in her 11 years at West Milford Public Library, where she repaired and prepared books for circulation.

Charlotte was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Marjorie Hill; her first husband, Robert Schmidt; her second husband, Andrew DeGrado; and her daughter in law, Mary DeGrado. She is lovingly remembered by her children Robert (Maria) Schmidt, Stephen (Annette) Schmidt, Donna (John) Kachler, and her stepchildren, Drew (Mary) DeGrado and Robert (Janet) DeGrado. She was a proud grandmother to Nikki (Jude) O’Connor, Marin (Victor) Jalinos, Jeremy (Emily) DeGrado, Drew Michael DeGrado, Marjorie (Daniel) Duffy, Sarah DeGrado, Jennifer (fiancée Adam McLean) Kachler, Michelle (Micah) Ruppert, Samantha Kachler, and Danielle Kachler. Her legacy continues through 14 great-grandchildren: Matthew, Luke, Luna, Enzo, George, Nicholas, James, Eleanor, Madeline, Erich, Mae, Daniel, Evelyn, and Rowan. She is also remembered by Mary DeGrado’s daughters, Joanne Broderick and Diane Cella and their families. Family was the center of Charlotte’s world. Her love for all of her children, grandchildren, and great children was evident to everyone who met her; she constantly emitted great pride in her family. Charlotte will also be remembered for her sure faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It is in this hope we know she is at perfect, eternal peace. A memorial service will be held this summer at Green Pond Bible Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring Charlotte by making a donation to the Restoration efforts of the Norway Opera House in Norway, Maine, where she attended many events in HS there including Musicals she performed in. https://info.norwayoperahouse.org/donate on line or mail check donations made payable and sent to; Opera House Corporation; PO Box 271 Norway, ME 04268 Note: the Mailing Address, should anyone wish to send a check is a non-profit 501c3 and any donors receive a receipt for their records and tax purposes.