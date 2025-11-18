As we approach the 2-year anniversary (11/22) of the passing of Clarence Reinstra, my loving and loved husband, it is a reminder to look and listen before backing up. On June 20, 2023, Clarence, strong and healthy 6’2 220 pounds, was not seen by someone using just their driver’s side mirror, though 2 other mirrors and a back up camera were available, and he was backed into. He suffered a severe traumatic brain injury. While he fought hard for 22 weeks, never coming home, the end was not what we prayed for. His family, friends and co-workers lost a special, funny, loving man who will forever be remembered for his quick wit, generosity and love for sports, especially the Yankees. All because someone did not take the time to check their surroundings and look before and while backing up. Take the extra 3 seconds needed to save someone’s life. Clarence’s life was ended and mine has been destroyed. Take the extra time, it is worth it.