Cynthia J. Peck

It is with deep sadness, yet immense joy in remembering a life well lived, that we announce the passing of Cynthia Joy Peck on June 18, 2026.

Cindy Peck (Skibo) of Hewitt, N.J., grew up in Edison, N.J., attended J. P. Stevens High School, and graduated from Douglass College before marrying David Peck, with whom she celebrated 47 years of marriage this past fall. Cindy and Dave welcomed two daughters, Allison and Lauren, and later three grandchildren.

Cindy was exceptionally creative and imaginative and loved a celebration where she could spoil her kids with gifts, music, games, and food. Favorite memories include elaborate scavenger hunts and presents stacked to the ceiling for Christmas under the perfectly decorated tree.

Cindy loved to sing, especially at church, and her beautiful harmonies would lead the congregation. She loved Cape May, putting her feet in the ocean, and anything with lobster.

She welcomed the thrill of carnival rides, even in her later years, and always found a side-quest adventure wherever a vacation took her family. Her cheering could be heard at dance recitals and sporting events alike. Cindy was incredibly funny, with a sarcastic wit that Hollywood should have studied. Nothing beat a great cup of hot tea at the end of the day, lifting the weight of the world off her shoulders.

Above all else, Cindy was passionate. She loved her family, friends, and faith with her whole heart. We are in disbelief that she is no longer here with us but find solace in knowing she is in the arms of God.

Cindy leaves behind her husband, David; her daughters, Allison Tierney (Bill) and Lauren Kelly (Jonathan); and three beloved grandchildren, Leila, Luna, and Liam. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Michael Skibo, and her grandparents, Mary and Michael Rozman.

A Catholic Mass will be held on Friday, June 26, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hewitt, N.J.. A private interment at Warwick Cemetery will be held by the family.

The world is a little less joyful without our wife, mom, grandma, and friend, but the love and memories she gave will remain with us always.