Diana M. Osterhoudt, 83, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. She was born in Sussex to the late Margot (Brown) Wilkie and John Rusnak. Before her retirement, Diana was a stock associate in Stop & Shop for many years and worked in the shipping department of American Bible Society.

Diana lived her life with a full heart, pouring love into her family, her friends, and anyone blessed enough to cross her path. Her greatest joy was simply being with the people she cherished, sharing laughter, stories, and moments that now live on in all of us. Her faith was her steady foundation, and she found deep peace in knowing she was returning home to the Lord, whom she loved so dearly. Though she will be deeply missed, we take comfort in knowing she is home, whole, and at peace.

Diana was predeceased by her late husband, Frank Osterhoudt Sr. and is survived by her sons, Travis Osterhoudt, Frank Osterhoudt, Jr., and his wife, Linda, daughter Dawn Van Luvender and her husband, Raymond, and her grandchildren, William and Diana Van Luvender.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, from 10-11 a.m. at Richards Funeral Home in West Milford. Interment to follow at Cedar Heights Cemetery, Ridge Road West Milford.

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