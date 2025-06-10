Diane Vindeni of Pompton Plains died on Sept. 9, 2024.

She graduated from Butler High School.

Diane lived on Woodland Court with her husband, David “Ittello,” in the house that her father built.

She alternated between New Jersey and Ohio to be with her daughters’ family.

Diane enjoyed her family, friends, and her love of cooking, and baking.

She is survived by her children, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 21 at the Black Bull restaurant in Riverdale. All who knew Diane are invited.

She will be dearly missed.