Dorothy Ann McClellan

Dorothy “Dottie” Ann McClellan (née Bracco) passed away peacefully on May 24, 2026, at the age of 91.

Born on July 22, 1934, Dottie grew up in Flushing, Queens, N.Y. On April 13, 1957, she married John David McClellan. Together, they built a life centered on their family, eventually settling in West Milford, New Jersey.

Dottie had a successful career in banking, serving as an Assistant Vice President at Alexander Hamilton Savings and Loan before later working as an administrative assistant for a family medical practice in Kinnelon, New Jersey.

She is survived by her husband, John; her eldest son, John Jr. and wife Flora; and her youngest son, Patrick and fiancée Debbie Baczynskyj. She is also survived by her brothers, Ross Bracco and his wife Marie, and Richard Bracco and his wife Barbara along with many nieces and nephews.

Dottie was predeceased by her son David in 2019, as well as by her sister, Gloria Amati, and her brother, Robert “Buddy” Bracco.

She was also a proud grandmother and is survived by Matthew McClellan, Sean McClellan and his wife Jackie, Brittany Hunt and her husband Zach, Kathleen McClellan, Erin McClellan, and Christopher McClellan. She was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Lauren and Daniel.

Dorothy was a naturally generous person who found great joy in the simple pleasures of life. She was a dedicated reader, particularly of Danielle Steel novels, and loved travelling, with Cape May holding a special place as her favorite vacation spot. Dottie was also a fantastic cook who truly loved preparing meals for family gatherings. Above all, she simply loved spending time with her family.

A compassionate animal lover, Dottie opened her home to dozens of cats and dogs over the years, providing them with a safe and loving sanctuary. She is also survived by her beloved kitty, Baby.

Her kindness and devotion will leave a lasting mark on everyone who loved her.