Eileen Mary Bjorndal (Cadmus), 79, of Haskell, N.J., went to be with the Lord , peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 16, 2026.

Born on July 19, 1946, in Newark, N.J., she was the beloved daughter of Elinor and Charles Cadmus.

Eileen was a proud graduate of Lakeland High School, class of 1964. She dedicated many years of her life to caring for adults with disabilities at Bethesda Lutheran Homes, where she served with compassion and devotion. It was also there that she met her co-worker who became the love of her life, her soulmate, Earl.

Eileen had a deep love for animals and found great joy in volunteering at PATCH Animal Shelter.

Her greatest happiness came from time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She rarely missed a sporting event, graduation, or birthday celebration, cherishing every moment. She took special pride in her role as a “soccer grandma” and was a loving and proud GiGi.Eileen will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, her love of music, and her strong and abiding faith in God.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Earl; her loving daughters Pamela Woodard (Peter) and Patricia Monaco (Michael); her cherished grandchildren, Rebecca Monaco, Madison Monaco, Hannah Monaco, Brian Woodard, Kevin Woodard, and Matthew Woodard; her adored great-grandchildren, Levi Bianco, Lani Ridings, and Beau Ridings; her two brothers, Charles Cadmus and George Cadmus (Iva) and two sisters Debbie Stankiewicz and Pat Kimberlin; her very special in-laws and her most precious pet cats.

She was predeceased by her parents, Elinor and Charles Cadmus.

A celebration of Eileen’s life will be held on Sunday, May 3, from 1-4 p.m. at Pinecliff Lake Community Clubhouse in West Milford, N.J. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PATCH or an animal rescue of your choice.