Geoffrey DeCarlo, 66 years of age, passed away to his final reward on Wednesday, February 4th, 2026.He was born on November 17, 1959 in New York, NY to Hugo DeCarlo and Mildred DeCarlo (nee Hymanson).Geoffrey married Rachel DeCarlo (nee Muscato) in 1991 and resided in Oak Ridge, N.J., where they raised their family.

Geoffrey was a people person all along and discovered a passion in sales where he found a successful career in the food sales industry.In his personal time, Geoffrey was an avid car enthusiast, and a cat lover at heart. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.

Geoffrey brought unimaginable light to any room he stepped into. He was a selfless man who always ensured the people he loved were taken care of.

He was predeceased by his mother Mildred in 2002 and his beloved wife Rachel in 2022.

Geoffrey is survived by his beloved sons Thomas DeCarlo and Michael DeCarlo; his dear father Hugo DeCarlo and his wife Christine; his brother Gregg DeCarlo and his wife Mary Lynn; his sister Cara DiCarlo Petrou and her husband Nick; and his brother Erik DiCarlo.

A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday: Feb. 14, 2026, from 1-4 p.m. with Moments of Reflection at 3:30 p.m. during the last half hour of the visitation at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Geoffrey’s name to: Leukemia Research Foundation: www.leukemiarf.org

On line condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.