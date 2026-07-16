George Bobzin Flader, age 82, was born in Summit, N.J. He grew up in Union, N.J. and graduated from Union High School in 1961 despite moving to Summit with him family during his high school years. Shortly after graduation, George joined the Air Force where he proudly served his country for four years, working as an aircraft mechanic prior to his honorable discharge in 1965. After that, he started his career working for a supermarket non-foods distributor where he serviced grocery stores throughout NY, NJ, PA, and CT.

George met Carolee A. Koenig at a Finast Supermarket in Bloomfield, NJ in August 1965, where she was a part-time cashier while she attended college. They married June 23, 1968, and were married for 58 years. They first lived in an apartment in West Paterson (now Woodland Park), then moved to their lifetime home in West Milford in 1970.

Their daughter Carolee was born June 1972. When daughter Carolee left for college in 1990, George started his own carpentry business, George B. Flader Carpentry. He worked tirelessly to make his business a success and his hard work combined with his gift of woodworking made him popular in the West Milford area. Through his woodworking, he taught his family the intricacies of home building and care and the value of hard work and dedication.

While Carolee was growing up, he was an integral part of so many of her activities. He taught her to fish, garden, and play tennis and then supported her as she made the varsity tennis team as a freshman in high school. He taught her to love nature and was a fixture at Girl Scout camping trips.

George was very proud of his family. He never went to college but was very proud of his daughter for graduating from Dartmouth College. He was proud of his son-in-law Brian Lavey and his grandchildren Emily and Aiden Lavey. He supported Emily and Aiden in all of their endeavors, and especially loved attending cross country and track meets for Aiden and Black Belt ceremonies for Emily. He was so proud of Aiden for attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he is currently a sophomore studying mechanical engineering, and of Emily for attending Johnson and Wales University, where she is currently a sophomore studying Food and Beverage Entrepreneurship with a focus on Baking and Pastry Arts.

George was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was predeceased by father George Flader, mother Bertha (Betty Bobzin) Flader, brother Jack Flader, and sisters Bette Jayne Flader and Patricia Kamermayer.

He is survived by his wife Carolee Flader, daughter Carolee Flader Lavey and her husband, Brian Lavey, as well as their children, Emily and Aiden Lavey. Additionally, he is survived by niece Kris Oberg and nephew Doug Kamermayer, as well as other beloved nieces and nephews.

George was remarkably active and energetic, working into his mid 70s. Later in life he dealt with many medical issues gracefully. He died surrounded by love at a physical rehabilitation facility in Chatham, N.J., after a long hospital stay.

A visitation will be held Friday, July 17, from 4 pm to 6 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ, with a prayer service at 5 pm. Final disposition is private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Valerie Fund (thevaleriefund.org) in his memory.