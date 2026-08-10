Glenn N. Morse, 67, of Butler, N.J., passed away Aug. 4, 2026. He was an avid hunter who loved the outdoors. He dedicated over 30 years to the Kinnelon School District, beloved by staff and students as their head custodian. The son of the late Walter and Flora Morse, he is survived by brother James Morse, sisters Barbara Bonnema and Kathy Bulas, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces/nephews who he loved dearly. Visiting hours were Friday, Aug. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Tpke., Riverdale. Graveside service were held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 11:30 a.m., at Cedar Heights Cemetery, Ridge Road, West Milford. The funeral departed at 10:45 am from the funeral home.