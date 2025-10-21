Herbert William Stewart, 84, of Milford Pa., formerly of West Milford, passed away on Oct. 3, 2025, at Milford Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center in Milford PA. He was born Nov. 22, 1940, in Paterson. Herbert was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam War, a 30-year member of Local 373 Plumbers Union and a volunteer fire fighter with the Apshawa Fire Department for over 25 years.

Herbert was predeceased by his parents Frederick Stewart and Ruth Smith Stewart, and his sister Ruthann Rowe. He is survived by daughters Brittany DeLeeuw (Glen), Cindy Smith and Wendy VanValkenburg and grandchildren DeKota DeLeeuw, Austin DeLeeuw, Sydney DeLeeuw and Maykala Deleeuw, Hannah Smith and Branden Van Valkenburgh and his brother Thomas Stewart.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford PA. Cremation was private.