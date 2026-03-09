James Hyland, 87 years, of West Milford, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, with his family by his side.

He was born on Oct. 17, 1938, in Jersey City, N.J., to the late Katherine Hyland (nee Kopycinski) and James Hyland.

James married Nikki Day in 1960 and resided in West Milford, N.J., where they raised their six children.

James attended Scranton University and Fairleigh Dickinson and started his career as a contractor, building office buildings and homes along with apartments, worked as a realtor, owned and operated North Jersey Nursing Service and later was a co-founder and operator of ASA Payroll Company.

In his spare time, when he was not coaching baseball, James enjoyed bowling, working with model trains, horse racing, spending time at the shore, but mostly sharing in all of his grandchildren’s activities.

James was predeceased by his beloved wife Nikki Hyland in 2001; his dear parents, James Hyland in 1958 and his mother Katherine Hyland in 1993; his loving sister Joan McDowell in 2015; and sister-in-law Donna Sconzo (nee Day).

He is survived by his devoted children James Hyland and his wife, Patti; David Hyland and his significant other, Debra; Bryan Hyland and his wife, Diane; Kevin Hyland and his wife, Sheryl; Craig Hyland and his wife, Dawn, and Mary Ellen Riva (nee Hyland) and her husband, Kevin; his cherished grandchildren, Deborah Hess (nee Hyland) and her husband Justin, James Hyland, III, and his wife Kimberly (nee Reeves), Mackenzie Hyland and her partner, Brandon, Amanda Hyland, Kelly Hyland, Bailey Riva, Avery Riva, and Jack Hyland; his adored great grandchildren Olivia Hyland, Spencer Martens, Aubrey Hyland, Chase Hess, and James Hyland, IV; as well as many dear nieces and a nephew; his nieces Susan McDowell, Nikki Sconzo, and Samantha Fairless; his predeceased niece Sharon McDowell and his predeceased nephew Michael Sconzo.

Memorial donations may be made in James’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; www.stjude.org

