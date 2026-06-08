Some people walk through life — he rode through it full throttle.

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of James Michael Blanke, a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, proud member the Cliffside Park Fire Department and of a community people that stretched far beyond family. After a long and courageous battle with brain cancer, Jimmy passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of those who meant the most to him.

Jimmy lived life at full throttle. Whether he was riding dirt bikes through the woods, cruising open highways on his Harley, traveling somewhere new, or turning up his favorite rock songs, he embraced every adventure with enthusiasm and a fearless spirit. He never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere. Jimmy had a remarkable gift for making friends wherever he went and making people feel like they belonged. Generous to his core, he was the kind of person who would give a stranger the shirt off his back without a second thought. His loyalty, kindness, and magnetic personality left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Above all else, Jimmy’s greatest love was his family. He cherished the life he built with his wife, Ashley, and treasured every mile, memory, and adventure they shared together. He was immensely proud of his son, Nate, and loved him deeply. Even during his battle with cancer, Jimmy faced each day with remarkable courage and determination, refusing to let his illness define him. Though his final ride has ended, his legacy lives on in the stories he created, the lives he touched, the music he loved, and the countless memories carried forward by those who loved him most.

Jimmy is by preceded by his mother, MaryAnn, and his father, John. Survived by his sister, Suzanne (Steven), his brother, John (Mary Patricia), his son, Nate, and his beloved wife, Ashley.

A celebration of his life will be held at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480 on June 5, 2026, from 4-7 p.m. Reception afterward at Whiskey Wolf Tavern, 399 N Lake Shore Dr., Hewitt, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Cliffside Park Volunteer Fire Department, 525 Palisade Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010, http://www.cliffsidefire.org/ or the Riderdown Foundation: https://riderdown.org/donate/