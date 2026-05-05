James W. Villante

James “Jim” W. Villante, 51 years, of Hewitt, N.J. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. He was born on June 16, 1974, in Ridgewood, N.J., to the late Patricia L. (nee Clark) Villante and James Villante.

Jim took so much pride in the home he always dreamed of—a place on the lake in Hewitt that he was proud to call his own. He was always working on it, making improvements both inside and out, always finding ways to make it even better. He loved riding his motorcycle, “Claudine,” any chance he got, feeling free out on the open road. He lived close to his nieces and truly enjoyed going to their sports games and cheering them on. Those were some of the moments he truly lived for.Jim had a big heart and greeted everyone with a huge, genuine smile. He was someone who made you feel comfortable just being around him. His laugh was contagious.He was predeceased by his mother Patricia Mulé in 2024.

Jim is survived by his father James Villante; his siblings, Angela Thomas and her husband James, Michael Mulé, Scott Mulé and his wife Julie, Christopher Villante and his wife Jessica, and Julieanne Paleologus and her husband Christopher; his nieces Alyssa, Brianna, and Lexi Thomas, and Ava Paleologus; his nephews Connor Villante, and Frank, Ben, and Jason Mulé, as well as many friends.

A memorial visitation took place on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a memorial prayer service at 3 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

After the memorial service, he will be brought home to rest with his family.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in James’s name to: Alzheimer’s Association; www.alz.org. On line condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.