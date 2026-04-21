John A. Poyner, age 69, of Hewitt, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2026. John dedicated many years of his life as a long-distance truck driver with H.R.S. Transport in Phillipsburg before his well-earned retirement. He was known for his strong work ethic, reliability, and quiet dedication.

John was the beloved husband of Francesca Poyner, a devoted and loving son to Evelyn Poyner, and a caring stepfather to Eric Gogliotti. He was a proud and adoring grandfather to Rebecca and Paula, who brought immense joy and light into his life. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald Poyner; his sister, Marie Crabtree; his nephew, John; and his brother-in-law, Richie. John was predeceased by his father, John.

Those who knew John will remember him for his quiet strength, kind heart, and unwavering love for his family. He had a gentle presence and a steady way about him that brought comfort to those around him. His memory will be cherished and carried forward by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, April 23, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, N.J.