John Wills Sr.

John A. “Jack” Wills Sr. of Hamburg passed away peacefully Sept. 15, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. He was 83.

Born in Yonkers, N.Y., Jack was the son of John A. and Anna (Murray) Wills. He was raised in River Edge.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.

On Sept. 5, 1965, Jack married his beloved wife, Sandra, and together they shared 60 wonderful years. They raised their family in Ringwood, where they lived for 29 years before moving to Hamburg 12 years ago.

Jack worked as a bakery supervisor at Nabisco Co. for 21 years, retiring in 2002.

Outside of work, he loved spending time on Greenwood Lake boating with family and friends.

He also had a passion for the open road, whether on his Harley or behind the wheel of his Corvette.

Jack was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Guy Wills; and his daughter-in-law, Audrey Wills.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Wills; his sons, John “Jack” Wills Jr. and his partner Jodi Esposito and James Wills and his wife Lori; his grandsons, Tucker Wills and his wife Heidi and Trent Wills and his fiancée Lynda Wickham; and his cherished great-granddaughter, Teigan Wills.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. Cremation is private and under the care of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.