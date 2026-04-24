Joseph Dominic Ragonese Sr., 88, of West Milford Township, N.J., passed away peacefully on April 21, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong resident of the community, Joseph was known for his integrity, warmth, and unwavering dedication to both his family and his community. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he attended The Assumption Grade School & Bishop Loughlin High School before moving to West Milford, N.J., where he graduated from Butler High School and attended Seton Hall University and Vale School of Business for Insurance.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joyce Ragonese (Carman), with whom he shared over 60 years of love and marriage. He was also predeceased by his parents, Sebastian and Helen Ragonese, his sister Faith Fressola (Ragonese), and his dear sister-in-law Alicia Ragonese (Haines). Though he deeply felt their loss, he carried their love and spirit with him throughout his life.

Joseph was the proud father of and is survived by his six children, Joseph Ragonese Jr. & wife Mary of West Milford, N.J.; Theresa Mulligan (Ragonese) & husband Michael of Denville, N.J.; Michael Ragonese, & wife, Barbara of Crescent, Pa.; Elaine Prais (Ragonese) & husband Eugene, of West Milford, N.J.; Alison Scully (Ragonese) & husband Brett of West Milford, N.J.; and Michele Ragonese of Chincoteague Island, Va. He is also survived by his brother Lawrence Ragonese, of Morris Plains, N.J.

Joseph’s family was the center of his world, and was a devoted grandfather to 11 grandchildren; Abigale Scully, Brody Scully; Jennifer Jackson (Mulligan), Michael P Mulligan, Daniel Mulligan, John Ragonese, Joseph Ragonese III, Crystal Hamling(Prais), Brittany Prais, Victoria Mensching (Prais) and Christopher Ragonese.

He also was a cherished great-grandfather to eighteen great-grandchildren and uncle to many beloved nieces and nephews.

For over 60 years, Joseph was a well-known and respected business owner of Parkway Real Estate in Hewitt, New Jersey. Through his dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for others, he built not only a successful business but also lasting relationships within the community. He was admired by colleagues and clients alike for his honesty, wisdom, and strong work ethic.

Beyond his professional life, Joseph will be remembered for his kind spirit, his sense of humor and his steady presence in the community. He was a dedicated and lifetime honored member of The Knights of Columbus, (Joseph Toomey Council) Our Lady Queen of Peace Council 6139 and a lifetime parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Hewitt, N.J.

He will be deeply missed by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and many friends.

A viewing will be at Richards Funeral Home, West Milford, N.J., on Monday, April 27, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Hewitt, N.J., Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Please meet directly at church. Burial ceremony at Cedar Heights Cemetery, Ridge Road, West Milford, N.J., following the mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to The Knights of Columbus, Our Lady Queen of Peace Council 6139, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt, NJ 07421.