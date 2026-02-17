Kenneth Rodney Ost, of West Milford, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2026 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 79 years old.

Kenny was born in Bronx, N.Y., and resided most of his life in Elmwood Park, N.J., to the late Walter and Edythe (Stark) Ost. He was the oldest of four children.

Kenny made his career as a motorcoach operator for Leisure Line/Coach USA. He loved being on the road and sharing his love for our great Country with his passengers. In the early days, Kenny traveled as far as Alaska by bus. He was proud to say he had driven in every state including Hawaii.

Upon his retirement from the road, Kenny worked at Van Dyke/Chelsea/Mira Vie Assisted Living in West Milford and Hawthorne as an activities’ assistant. He loved to call bingo and serve happy hour to the residents. You could always count on Kenny to entertain you with a quick joke or captivating story. Our memories of Kenny are filled with love and laughter.

Kenny’s favorite hobbies were fishing and billiards. He played in local pool leagues and made a few trips to Las Vegas for tournaments. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Wallenpaupack, PA and spending his summers with family and friends at The Lake!

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Patrice (Sigler) Ost, and four children: Tracy Milne (Tony), Kyle Ost (Robyn), Ryan Ost and Rachel Ost. He is also survived by 3 Grandchildren, Dante Milne, Zackary Ost, Devin Milne and 2 loving sisters Diane Palestini (Dominic) and Valerie Riedel. He is predeceased by his Brother Brian Ost.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, from 4-8 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford N.J. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford, N.J.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Kenny’s memory to The American Cancer Society or your favorite charity.