Linda Marie Wiggins, 58 of West Milford passed away peacefully on June 8, 2026, leaving behind a lifetime of cherished memories and a legacy of love, kindness and devotion to family.

Linda was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Rosemary and Jim, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her sisters Catherine Free and Sharon Yuhas and her husband Mike.

She also leaves behind her loving niece Jessica Burroughs and her husband Jake; nephews, Nate Yuhas, Zane Yuhas and his wife Dayse, Sam Yuhas and his wife Le, Daniel Free and 2 grandnephews Logan and Killian Free, all of whom had a special place in her heart.

Linda’s greatest gift was her ability to care for others. She had a special love for children and spent many years as a babysitter for numerous families. To the children she cared for, she was more than a caregiver-she was a trusted friend, a source of comfort and a constant presence who made them feel safe, loved and important. Her gentle nature, warm smile, and patient heart left a lasting impression on generations of children and their families.

She was known for her caring spirit, thoughtful heart, and willingness to help anyone in need. Her kindness touched many lives, and she will be remembered for the love she so freely gave.

Though her passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, her memory will continue to live on through the countless lives she touched. Linda’s legacy is one of compassion, generosity, and unconditional love.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family, friends and all who were fortunate enough to know her