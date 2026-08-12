Margaret Sheroff, 82, of West End, N.C., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026.

Born on Nov. 8, 1943, in Paterson, N.J., Margaret lived a life defined by kindness. She had a smile that could light up any room and possessed a remarkable ability to find good in every situation. Her warmth, gentle spirit, and genuine compassion touched everyone, fortunate enough to know her.

Margaret was married to the late Jon Sheroff, and together they raised their family in West Milford, N.J., before relocating to West End, N.C., in 1998.

In her later years, Margaret shared a special relationship with William Mamel. They made their home together in West End and built a life filled with companionship, laughter, and friendship.

A faithful member of West End Presbyterian Church, Margaret found joy in her church family and cherished the many friendships she made over the years. She especially enjoyed gathering with friends to play cards, where laughter and conversation were always abundant.

More than anything, Margaret loved her family. She was a devoted mother to her son, Jon Sheroff, daughter in law, Marie, and her daughter, Nicole Sheroff. She was an adoring grandmother to Caitlin, Jake, and Nicholas, who brought immeasurable joy and pride to her life. She treasured every moment spent with them and created countless memories they will carry with them always.

Margaret was the cherished sister of William Rodenbaugh and his family and was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Rodenbaugh.

Margaret will be remembered for her loving heart, quiet strength, infectious smile, and the kindness she extended to everyone she met. She had a remarkable gift for making others feel welcome and loved. Her legacy lives on through the family she loved so deeply, the friendships she cherished, and the countless lives she touched with her compassion and grace.

A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held at West End Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West End Presbyterian Church in West End, N.C.

Online condolences may be made at www.BolesFuneralHome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes, North Carolina.