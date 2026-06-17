Marjorie L. Dzerk (née Gruenler), 81, of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away peacefully on June 12, 2026. Born in Paterson, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Henry and Doris (Statham) Gruenler. Marjorie spent most of her adult life living in West Milford and Ringwood, N.J.

After graduating from Fair Lawn High School in 1963, she began raising her family while enjoying her many hobbies, including reading, oil painting, sewing, and crafts. In 1982, she graduated from the Bergen County Police Academy and went on to become the first female New Jersey State Park Ranger at Ringwood State Park.

Following her retirement, Marjorie found adventure in road trips and enjoyed visiting country music venues, dancing, and her appreciation for Southwestern and Native American designs. She also took pride in selling jewelry and décor reflecting those styles.

She was the beloved mother of Susan Dzerk, Lorrie Dzerk, and Tracey Andersen (Dzerk) and her husband, Chris Andersen. She was a cherished grandmother to Amanda, Becky, Michael, Chase, and Meadow, and a proud great-grandmother to Carter, Hudson, Brody, and Josie.

Marjorie was predeceased by her son, Michael Dzerk, Jr., and her sister, Evelyne Dean.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, June 23, from 4-6 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, West Milford, N.J.

She will be remembered for her strength, creativity, and love of family and adventure.