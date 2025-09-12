Mark Brendan Wundrack passed away Sept 2, 2025. He was 44.

Mark, a lifelong resident of West Milford, was born Feb. 2, 1981, to Ulrike Wundrack Lippner and Robert J. Wundrack (deceased in 1989).

He was a devoted son and true friend to many. Mark is remembered for his kindness and selflessness to family, friend or stranger, putting others before himself. He was a protector and a giver.

Mark had many passions, but the most important were his loved ones, who included his “band of brothers,” lifelong friends Scott, Jon, Brian, Chris, Neil, Eric and Dan, and mentor, big brother, mechanic Mike.

From a young age, Mark shared a passion for riding dirt bikes in the local sandpits with his brother Robbie. His passion developed into amateur racing at District 34 and from there to Pro Supercross and Motocross racing, first as a privateet, then 250/450 cc Team Rider for BSY Yamaha.

Mark’s many journeys across country allowed him to experience more than most people could dream of in a lifetime.

He was known for his respect of others, no matter their age or station in life.

After a career-ending injury, Mark joined his brother Robbie in the family excavating business, W&W Contracting, but dirt bikes were still in his heart. He proceeded to form Mark Wundrack Motocross School with a focus on safety, nutrition and physical training. He shared his knowledge of Pro level techniques and mentored several young riders, who went on to reach professional status.

Mark’s other passion was anything to do with the outdoors, He was happiest when he was synched with nature - whether searching for artifacts, hiking our local trails, kayaking (even in the middle of winter), snowboarding with his “brothers,” foraging with his mom or just sitting in solitude near any body of water.

He was known to have a special connection with any type of animal. It wasn’t unusual for him to bring home orphaned squirrels, fawns, racoons - anything feathered or furred captured his heart.

Mark made an impact on many and always tried to be humble and kind. After losing his beloved brother, he mentioned, should anything ever happen to him, he didn’t want a public display.

Honoring his wishes, his burial was kept private but his family thanks all who have been touched by Mark and have reached out with their love and support to help us heal our broken hearts.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert J. Wundrack, in 1989, and his beloved big brother and best friend, Robert B. “Robbie” Wundrack in 2017.

Mark is now “A Spirit in the Sky” along with his dad and big brother; his Oma Dorothea and Opa Wendel Burckhardt; his aunt, Diane Judkins; and his best friend and sidekick, his dog Bella.

He is survived by his mother, Ulrike Wundrack Lippner, and his “Pops,” Daniel Lippner, along with his much loved nieces/goddaughters, Jasmine and Brianna Wundrack.

Other survivors are his aunt, Dorla Yuroshek; uncles, Rolf-Dieter Burckhardt, Richard Wundrack (Carol), Ron Lippner (Edith) and “Jim-Jim” Larkin; godmother, Barbara Ann Dorer; cousins, Dennis Yuroshek, Tammy and William Beltle, Gavin and Liam Beltle, Christopher Judkins, Kyle and Kevin Wundrack, and Julian and Jesse Lippner; and sister-in-law, Jodi Wundrack.

To honor his life, memorial donations may be made in Mark’s name to the Last Resort Wildlife Refuge in West Milford; lastresortwildlife.com

Online condolences at sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com