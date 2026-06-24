Michael L. Gallagher, 91, beloved and cherished husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Nutley, N.J., he was the second of five children born to Joseph and Theresa Gallagher. He graduated from Bloomfield Technical School in 1952 and proudly served in the United States Army, stationed at Camp Roberts in California from 1956-1958.

Michael married the love of his life, Joann (nee Luciano) in 1962 and settled in West Milford, New Jersey where they raised four daughters. He was a skilled carpenter and master craftsman. As a contractor, he was hired to build the original homes in Post Brook Estates including his own beautiful home that he proudly built with detailed, custom woodwork throughout. He belonged to the Carpenter’s Union Local 253 for over 50 years.

Michael lived a life measured in love, loyalty and faith where his family was the center and essence of his life. He was our true shepherd, clothed in wisdom, compassion, selflessness and infinite patience, keeping a protective watch over his loved ones. Known for his work ethic, strength, creative talents and humor, he was a true gentlemen. A man of few words, he was quiet and humble, never seeking attention or praise. He had the most generous heart and gentle soul, a man who deeply touched all who had the honor of knowing him, making them feel seen, heard and loved.

Michael’s greatest joy was his wife and soulmate of 64 blessed years. He enjoyed traveling, photography, history, airplanes, the outdoors, tracking the weather daily, visiting garage sales and spending time with family and friends doing many activities. He could often be found designing and building in his workshop, keeping his yard pristine, reading avidly, enjoying traditional Sunday dinners or savoring anything sweet no matter the time of day.

God called you home; a job well done, a life well lived. Fly high with the angels and the red-tailed hawk. We miss you and carry your spirit in our hearts.

He is survived by his devoted wife; his daughters Nadine Dandorf (Ralph), Lisa Casella (Matthew), Pat Capalongo (John), Joann Russo (Anthony); grandchildren Michael Casella (Laura), Amanda Wilson (Jared), Matthew Casella (Kasie), Andrea Casella, Alex Dandorf (Mindy), Courtney Griffis (Carson), Nicholas Russo and Giulia Russo; great grandchildren Raelyn, Adeline, Axel, Ronan and Kennedy; brothers Joseph Gallagher (Barbara), Raymond Gallagher (the late Ellen) and sister Elizabeth Inman (Guy). He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Theresa Gallagher and brother Thomas Gallagher.

A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Hewitt, N.J., Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.