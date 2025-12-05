Oliver Eugene Nolan, age 18, of West Milford, passed away on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. He was born in Poltava, Ukraine, and moved to New Jersey after being adopted at the age of 7. Oliver brought incredible joy to his family and friends. His laughter, smile, and sweet personality will never be forgotten. Although he was multi-disabled and encountered many health struggles during his 18 years here on Earth, he bravely persevered until the very end. He was a fighter. His family is incredibly proud of him, and they were honored and blessed to care for him and live life with him. He is survived by his parents, Josiah and Jennifer (Olson) Nolan of West Milford; his brother, Andrew; his sisters, Chloe and Clara; and many grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.