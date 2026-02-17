Patricia A. DeBoise, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home while surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. Born in Teaneck, N.J., in 1938, she was the beloved daughter of the late William and Rosemary Albers. She graduated from Tenafly High School. She met her husband of 59 years on Greenwood Lake. They raised their family in West Milford the last 54 years. Patricia worked as a cook for both the West Milford School district and Passaic County Camp Hope. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, needlework and spending time with family. Patricia was predeceased by her husband Joseph D. DeBoise Jr and her grandson Paul C. Roberts both in 2017. She is survived by her daughters, MaryAnn Zarpentine [Dane], Susan Weaver [Scott], Patricia Roberts, Yvette Katib [Robert] and her only son, David DeBoise. She had seven grandchildren Chelsea, Lance, Derek, Noah, Paul, Paige and Zachary and five great grandchildren Blake, Taylor, Chase, Autumn and Brody. She is also survived by her sister, Margot Hamlin, of Park Ridge, N.J., as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held for Patricia on Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at our Lady Queen of Peace Church in West Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s hospital or Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.