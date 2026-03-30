Paul W. Ross, 88 years, of Newfoundland, N.J., passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

He was born on Dec. 23, 1937, in Jersey City, N.J., to the late Charlotte (nee Hojnacki) Ross and the late Paul Joseph Ross.

Paul proudly served as a Lt. Col in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 and retiring in 1997; actively serving in Turkey for about 2 years.

He married Linda Curto in 1968 and resided in Newfoundland, N.J., where they raised their family.

Paul and his wife Linda traveled extensively, both domestic and throughout Europe over their 58 year marriage.

He was a highly respected, and loved, attorney – feedback you don’t often hear.

In his spare time, Paul enjoyed working on his beloved property, which he always joked that he had pioneered. He did in fact assist in building their home, and additionally built the barn, shed, bridges and pond creation and dam; He loved gardening and anything else Linda might have wanted.

Over the years, the Ross’s loved hosting all the neighborhood picnics, with the best part being all the friendships of the children and their parents that remain to this day.

He was predeceased by his loving parents Charlotte and Paul Ross and his dear brothers Arnold Ross and Richard Ross.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife Linda; his devoted sons Steven Paul and his wife Erin, and David Paul; his cherished grandsons Ryan Ross and William Ross; his sisters-in-law Barbara and Carol; adored nieces Melissa Locke, Amy Tufaro, Sheri, Susan and Lynn; his loving nephews Nicholas Locke, Ricky, Jimmy and Paul J. Ross; as well as many dear friends.

The family received visitors on Monday, March 23, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

A graveside service took place on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 11 a.m. at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, N.J.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Paul’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; www.stjude.org.

On line condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.