Phyllis Elaine Wilson, age 87, passed away peacefully at Milford Manor, West Milford, N.J., on Dec. 8, 2025. Phyllis spent her entire life in West Milford. She joined the West Milford Presbyterian Church when she was 18 and continued to be a devoted parishioner. She was a kindergarten Sunday School teacher, Deacon, and member of the Women’s Association.

Many of us remember enjoying our burgers at McDonald’s, where the tall lady with white hair spent several years keeping the place clean and appealing.

Phyllis’s sister, Ann Wilson-Wilson, passed away several years ago. Her other sister, Marge Hackett Grazecki, resides with her son, David Hackett, and his wife Barbara in Randolph.

Phyllis was a quiet person. She always had a kind word for everyone. When at home, she had a book in her hand, a puzzle on the table and a cup of tea brewing nearby.

During a difficult time in her life, the church Community Food Pantry supported her with kindness and compassion, an act that she always remembered.

As would be the wish of Phyllis, any donation in her memory to the WMPC Food Pantry, 1452 Union Valley Road, West Milford, N.J., would be greatly appreciated.

We miss Phyllis and give thanks to God for her life, her faith, and her enduring legacy of service and love.