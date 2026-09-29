Richard Reynolds Allen entered Heaven peacefully in his sleep on Friday, September 18, 2026, at the age of 96, reuniting with his beloved daughter, Nancy, and great granddaughter, Sissy Iva. Richard lived almost a century as a cornerstone of love, strength, and support for his family and friends, always ready to show up whenever and wherever he was needed. Richard was a devoted husband to Iva, his wife of 71 years; a proud father to five children, Larry (Tana), Karen, Nancy (Tony), Kim (Hans), and Jeff (Stacey); a cherished grandfather of 29 and great grandfather of 28. He will be lovingly remembered by many other relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert Reinhardt Allen, Sr. and Dorothy Mae Johnson Allen, his brothers Robert and Edward (Bill), his daughter, Nancy, and his great granddaughter, Sissy Iva. Richard was the middle of three sons, born at home in Oakland, NJ, on June 1, 1930. He grew up in Hamburg, N.J. before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 where he was stationed at Camp Richardson in Alaska. Richard and Iva VanBuskirk were married in 1955 at Stockholm United Methodist Church. In 1960, they made their home in Deer Trail Lake in Stockholm, N.J., where they remained for more than 65 years. Family was at the center of Richard’s life, and in so many ways, Richard was at the center of his family. He loved attending sporting events, recitals, family dinners and birthdays, always showing up for the people he loved. Richard and Iva’s home was the gathering place for countless holidays and their annual tradition of making donuts together. They filled the house with family, food, laughter, and memories. At birthdays, Pop-Pop could always be counted on to sing louder than anyone else in the room and make everyone laugh. Whether it was an ordinary dinner or one of life’s biggest moments, Richard was there. He was happiest when his family was together. Richard was a longtime member of Stockholm United Methodist Church where he also served as a trustee and was an active member of the Men’s Club. He also served on the Hardyston Township School Board of Education for 12 years in the 1960’s and 1970’s. Dick graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in Dairy Manufacturing. Throughout his career, he worked for Sheffield Farms, Franklin Lakes Dairy, Welsh Farms, Ideal Farms, Westbrook Farms, and Schering-Plough. He later owned and operated Dick’s Ice Cream Parlor in Franklin, N.J., where he was a familiar presence behind the counter and made all of the ice cream himself. He went on to start another business, Vinalum, where he was self-employed for many years. Dick also spent a number of winters working at Great Gorge Ski Area, where he could enjoy the outdoors and the snow he loved while giving his children the chance to ski nightly. Whether he was out to eat, going down the mountain for his local errands or sitting beside someone on a park bench he made friends wherever he went. To know Richard was to be seen, remembered, and loved. Time spent with him was filled with stories from the past, plenty of humor, that handsome smile and unmistakable twinkle in his eye. A service honoring Richard’s remarkable life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, at Stockholm United Methodist Church (38 Rt. 515, Stockholm, NJ 07460) where family and friends are invited to gather and honor a life so well lived. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in Richard’s memory to Stockholm United Methodist Church (27 Rt. 515, Stockholm, NJ 07460). Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.