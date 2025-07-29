Richard Wirth

Richard P. Wirth died July 27, 2025, at his home after a short illness. He was 97.

He was very active in the community and in the schools as part of the grandparent program. He was a 20-year volunteer aide to the Learning Unlimited program for gifted children.

He was a member and longtime officer in the West Milford Elks, where he was named Officer of the Year 2012-2013, and he was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was very active in senior activities, serving as a longtime officer of the Golden Jet Set the Upper Greenwood Lake senior organization, and a longtime member of the West Milford Senior Olympics team, where he won many medals for the horseshoe toss event. He won the 2016 Senior Olympic Spirit award.

He regularly attended events sponsored by Senior Services and eagerly regaled his family with stories about the hands in the Monday and Friday morning poker games, win or lose!

He also was a longtime member of the West Milford Senior Advisory Committee, serving as president for a number of years. He was once named West Milford Senior Volunteer of the Year.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Diane; his daughters, Eileen and Mary; his grandchildren, Rowan and Erin; his brother David; and his sister, Marion.

His brother Paul predeceased him.

Respects may be paid Thursday, July 31 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Richard’s Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

A funeral Mass will be Friday, Aug. 1 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Elks Camp Moore, NJSEA-SCC, Attn: Paula K, P.O. Box 1596, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.