Robert Jacob White, 76, of West Milford, N.J., passed away on October 25, 2022, at his vacation home on Chincoteague Island, VA. He was born in Paterson, N.J., on Feb. 22, 1946, to the late John and Elizabeth (Post) White.

Robert served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was an avid outdoors man, whether it was hunting, boating, or fishing he loved it all. His greatest love besides his family was his black lab, Shadow and cocker spaniel, Prince. In his earlier years you could find him on the race track or playing his guitar with his band the “Country Ramblers”. He and his wife shared their love of Nascar together.

He was a member of Vietnam Veterans of America in Sussex, N.J., and the National Rifle Association.

Robert is survived by his loving spouse of 52 years, Diane Scheetz White of West Milford, NJ; two children, Kelly Lapedius of FL, Daniel White and his girlfriend Cindy “Half-Pint” of West Milford, NJ; four grandchildren, Joseph Varga and his wife Anna of Germany, Stephanie Varga and her boyfriend Duane of CO, April Predmore and her boyfriend Chase of FL, Thomas Jacob Predmore and his wife Amelia of SC; one great granddaughter, Audrey Varga of Germany; sister-in-law, Joan White; and several nieces and nephews . He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Raymond, Arthur, and Donald.

To honor the life of Robert, Memorial Service and Repass will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. at United Methodist Church 65 LaRue Rd. Newfoundland, NJ 07435. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.