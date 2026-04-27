Robert Smith, 88, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 20, 2026. Born on Sept. 10, 1938, to the late Richard Smith and Lillian Smith, Robert touched the hearts of all who knew him. He grew up in Livingston and later resided in Succasunna before moving to Manchester, N.J., and most recently to Bridgewater. He will be remembered for his humor, kindness, generosity, and deep love for his family. Robert began his career with Brinks Armored Car and later dedicated many years of service to the Township of Roxbury, first as a Special Police Officer and then as a Court Officer, serving from 1980 until June of 2009. He also worked for many years as a custodian at St. Therese School, a role he valued deeply as it kept him closely connected to his faith and community. His strong faith was an important part of his life, and he was an active member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Parish in Succasunna, where he enjoyed participating in church activities and the friendships he built there. Robert was predeceased by his beloved wife, Doris Smith, with whom he shared a lifetime of love and many joyful years. He is survived by his children; David and his wife, Joanne, of Wantage, Timothy and his wife, Kathy, of Stanhope, Kenneth and his wife, Eileen, of Voorhees, and Theresa Tice and her husband, Troy, of Oak Ridge. His ten grandchildren, David, Alyssa, Brianna, Kaitlyn, Laura, Samantha, Cassandra, Zachary, Colin, and Sean, were a great source of pride and joy to him. He was also the proud great-grandfather of Elliot, Oliver, and Sutton. Robert’s greatest legacy will be the love he gave to his family, his generous spirit, and his sense of humor that could always bring a smile. He loved to joke and was never happier than when talking proudly about his children and grandchildren. His greatest joy in life was his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he adored and was deeply involved with. Nothing brought him more happiness than being part of their lives and watching them grow. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees and Notre Dame football, simple pleasures that brought him great joy throughout his life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Therese R.C. Church, 151 Main Street, Succasunna on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover. In accordance with Robert’s wishes, private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23) in Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.PinkelFuneralHome.com.