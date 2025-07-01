10th cannabis dispensary opens

Beyond Bleaf, a Black women-owned cannabis dispensary at 753 Macopin Road, celebrated its grand opening May 24.

The store’s founders, Luciana Cotten, Latasha Lovick and Tarsha Adeyemi, were joined by Michele Dale and Township Council members David Marsden, Michael Chazukow, Kevin Goodsir and Matthew Conlon at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We are truly overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from the community,” said Cotten. “To see so many people - especially local leadership - celebrating with us makes us proud to call West Milford our home.”

Lovick said, “This is the beginning of something beautiful. We are open for business and ready to serve our community with high-quality products, education and empowerment.”

Adeyemi said, “This grand opening is proof that when women -especially Black women - put their minds to something, there’s no stopping us. We are officially open and ready to serve with purpose and passion.”